10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mobile Global Esports MGAM shares moved upwards by 17.8% to $0.33 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

Asset Entities ASST shares moved upwards by 10.59% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock rose 9.92% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

36KR Holdings KRKR stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.

Losers

Kore Group Holdings KORE stock declined by 7.6% to $0.85 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $70.0 million.

FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock decreased by 6.7% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS shares declined by 5.46% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $348.4 million.

PSQ Holdings PSQH shares declined by 4.63% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.5 million.

Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares decreased by 4.02% to $13.4. The company's market cap stands at $191.2 million.

VS Media Holdings VSME stock decreased by 3.74% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

