11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Tuniu TOUR stock increased by 3.1% to $0.67 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million.

stock increased by 3.1% to $0.67 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million. Color Star Tech ADD shares increased by 2.7% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

shares increased by 2.7% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares increased by 2.56% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

shares increased by 2.56% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Snap One Holdings SNPO stock increased by 2.25% to $9.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $729.3 million.

stock increased by 2.25% to $9.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $729.3 million. Aterian ATER shares increased by 2.22% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.

Losers

Amesite AMST stock fell 7.7% to $2.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

stock fell 7.7% to $2.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. Lottery.com LTRY shares declined by 7.63% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

shares declined by 7.63% to $3.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares declined by 5.89% to $0.16.

shares declined by 5.89% to $0.16. Nike NKE shares declined by 4.47% to $117.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

shares declined by 4.47% to $117.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Volcon VLCN stock decreased by 3.63% to $0.08.

stock decreased by 3.63% to $0.08. Cenntro Electric Gr CENN shares declined by 3.38% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.