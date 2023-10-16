11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- LQR House LQR shares rose 125.7% to $0.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL stock increased by 17.28% to $4.14. The company's market cap stands at $482.7 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares rose 8.27% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Charge Enterprises CRGE stock moved upwards by 6.91% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.4 million.
- NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares increased by 6.73% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- FingerMotion FNGR shares increased by 6.63% to $7.07. The company's market cap stands at $370.8 million.
Losers
- Manchester United MANU stock fell 9.7% to $18.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Society Pass SOPA shares fell 8.97% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock declined by 8.16% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
- Anghami ANGH stock decreased by 5.35% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.
- Asset Entities ASST shares fell 4.85% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
