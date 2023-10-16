11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Turbo Energy TURB stock rose 18.2% to $1.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock increased by 17.94% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- View VIEW stock rose 14.54% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 13.14% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
- MRC Global MRC shares rose 8.28% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.5 million.
- ATIF Holdings ATIF shares rose 6.71% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
Losers
- Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 10.0% to $1.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- C3is CISS shares decreased by 6.49% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock decreased by 6.25% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Nxu NXU shares fell 4.51% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL shares fell 4.48% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
