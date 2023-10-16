11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 16, 2023 9:05 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Turbo Energy TURB stock rose 18.2% to $1.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock increased by 17.94% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • View VIEW stock rose 14.54% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 13.14% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.
  • MRC Global MRC shares rose 8.28% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.5 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ATIF shares rose 6.71% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Losers

  • Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 10.0% to $1.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • C3is CISS shares decreased by 6.49% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock decreased by 6.25% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Nxu NXU shares fell 4.51% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
  • ESGL Holdings ESGL shares fell 4.48% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

