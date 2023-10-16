11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Turbo Energy TURB stock rose 18.2% to $1.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

BioNexus Gene Lab BGLC stock increased by 17.94% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

View VIEW stock rose 14.54% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

NeoVolta NEOV shares rose 13.14% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.

MRC Global MRC shares rose 8.28% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $911.5 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF shares rose 6.71% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Losers

Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 10.0% to $1.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

C3is CISS shares decreased by 6.49% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock decreased by 6.25% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

Nxu NXU shares fell 4.51% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

ESGL Holdings ESGL shares fell 4.48% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

