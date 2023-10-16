12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock rose 56.7% to $0.49 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.

Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock increased by 31.21% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

Processa Pharma PCSA shares moved upwards by 28.47% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock rose 22.74% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

ContraFect CFRX stock moved upwards by 22.67% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 22.67% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million. Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock rose 21.35% to $17.05.

Losers

Aldeyra Therapeutics ALDX shares fell 73.5% to $1.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $84.3 million.

Biocept BIOC shares decreased by 55.89% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

Omeros OMER stock declined by 45.82% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.

Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares decreased by 19.08% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH shares decreased by 17.2% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

shares decreased by 17.2% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. Streamline Health Solns STRM shares declined by 16.11% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.