12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intrusion INTZ stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $0.34 during Friday's after-market session. Intrusion's trading volume hit 420.7K shares by close, accounting for 47.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO stock increased by 7.16% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Cleanspark CLSK shares moved upwards by 5.11% to $3.7. This security traded at a volume of 219.6K shares come close, making up 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $564.7 million.

Quantum QMCO stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.

Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares increased by 4.98% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.9 million.

Infobird Co IFBD stock rose 4.38% to $0.12. Trading volume for this security closed at 529.8K, accounting for 13.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Losers

Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock decreased by 15.8% to $5.0 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.8 million, accounting for 6132.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

UTime WTO stock declined by 6.32% to $0.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1 million shares, which is 446.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

GSE Systems GVP stock fell 5.75% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Maris Tech MTEK stock fell 4.72% to $1.01. Trading volume for this security closed at 56.4K, accounting for 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

WaveDancer WAVD stock fell 4.46% to $0.3. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 218.3K shares, which is 9.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

PowerFleet PWFL stock fell 3.42% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.

