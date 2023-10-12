12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bio-Path Hldgs BPTH stock increased by 158.8% to $1.02 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 18.9 million shares, which is 5623.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares increased by 63.0% to $0.52. At the close, Comera Life Sciences's trading volume reached 572.6K shares. This is 1127.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI stock rose 17.02% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

60 Degrees SXTP stock moved upwards by 16.69% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH shares increased by 13.35% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Relay Therapeutics RLAY stock moved upwards by 12.01% to $8.86. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 175.8K shares, which is 18.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Cassava Sciences SAVA stock decreased by 44.2% to $9.79 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 761.8K shares come close, making up 92.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million.

Outset Medical OM stock decreased by 33.24% to $4.52. This security traded at a volume of 421.5K shares come close, making up 66.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $225.0 million.

T2 Biosystems TTOO stock decreased by 29.66% to $0.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 84.9 million shares, which is 77.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.

OpGen OPGN stock decreased by 21.74% to $0.72. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 21.0 million shares, which is 937.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Tempest Therapeutics TPST shares decreased by 14.33% to $3.41. At the close, Tempest Therapeutics's trading volume reached 8.0 million shares. This is 251.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.

BeyondSpring BYSI shares declined by 13.98% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.8 million.

