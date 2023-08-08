12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tango Therapeutics TNGX stock increased by 58.7% to $6.08 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Tango Therapeutics's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 631.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $537.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Doximity DOCS shares declined by 20.7% to $26.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 423.8K shares come close, making up 22.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 7.2% to $0.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.4 million, accounting for 58.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock fell 7.05% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

