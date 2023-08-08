12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SoundHound AI SOUN stock moved upwards by 16.1% to $2.31 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, SoundHound AI's trading volume reached 4.0 million shares. This is 24.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Rapid7 RPD stock moved upwards by 13.01% to $44.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Vuzix VUZI stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $5.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 60.5K shares, which is 6.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

LivePerson LPSN shares increased by 11.27% to $4.44. LivePerson's trading volume hit 58.9K shares by close, accounting for 2.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Twilio TWLO shares moved upwards by 9.93% to $64.2. Twilio's trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 36.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Castellum CTM stock rose 9.09% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

Losers

Veritone VERI shares fell 16.0% to $3.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 68.9K shares, which is 12.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Super Micro Computer SMCI shares fell 12.84% to $302.8. This security traded at a volume of 801.5K shares come close, making up 28.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares declined by 12.36% to $0.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 623.7K, accounting for 18.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

SoundThinking SSTI shares declined by 9.06% to $20.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Diodes DIOD stock fell 8.69% to $78.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Microvision MVIS stock fell 7.58% to $3.04. This security traded at a volume of 456.6K shares come close, making up 7.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $536.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

