12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Vivos Therapeutics VVOS shares moved upwards by 102.7% to $0.53 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock increased by 63.02% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares moved upwards by 16.54% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

RxSight RXST shares moved upwards by 16.15% to $33.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares moved upwards by 15.06% to $9.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

SILO Pharma SILO stock rose 14.73% to $2.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

Renovaro Biosciences RENB stock decreased by 20.2% to $0.6 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.2 million.

Vistagen Therapeutics VTGN shares fell 16.33% to $10.92. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million.

Maravai LifeSciences MRVI shares declined by 12.89% to $9.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

ICU Medical ICUI stock declined by 11.93% to $151.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Inogen INGN stock decreased by 11.34% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares declined by 10.47% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.