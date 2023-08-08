12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nuburu BURU shares moved upwards by 251.0% to $2.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.1 million.

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock rose 11.17% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.

GEE Group JOB shares rose 8.01% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.

GD Culture Group GDC stock increased by 7.66% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 6.93% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Microvast Holdings MVST shares increased by 6.83% to $2.66. The company's market cap stands at $823.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Proterra PTRA stock decreased by 64.3% to $0.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $116.0 million.

American Superconductor AMSC stock decreased by 11.6% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.7 million.

MRC Global MRC shares decreased by 10.86% to $9.94. The company's market cap stands at $837.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Hyzon Motors HYZN shares decreased by 9.66% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $320.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Greenland Technologies GTEC stock decreased by 9.47% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock fell 8.15% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.