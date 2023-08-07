12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vivos Therapeutics VVOS stock rose 45.6% to $0.38 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 4.8 million, accounting for 2002.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares increased by 23.56% to $1.94. This security traded at a volume of 117.7K shares come close, making up 76.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.6 million.

T2 Biosystems TTOO stock increased by 23.13% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security closed at 57.6 million, accounting for 79.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS stock moved upwards by 14.43% to $9.04. Hims & Hers Health's trading volume hit 844.1K shares by close, accounting for 27.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Etao International Co ETAO stock moved upwards by 12.42% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.2 million.

Bionomics BNOX shares moved upwards by 11.62% to $1.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 54.6K shares, which is 538.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Losers

Maravai LifeSciences MRVI shares decreased by 12.8% to $9.61 during Monday's after-market session. Maravai LifeSciences's trading volume hit 136.4K shares by close, accounting for 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

ICU Medical ICUI shares declined by 11.17% to $152.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

RenovoRx RNXT shares fell 9.96% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

Mallinckrodt MNK shares fell 8.29% to $1.66. At the close, Mallinckrodt's trading volume reached 584.2K shares. This is 13.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

Gracell Biotechnologies GRCL shares fell 7.58% to $3.54. At the close, Gracell Biotechnologies's trading volume reached 252.7K shares. This is 77.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.7 million.

DocGo DCGO stock declined by 6.7% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $879.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

