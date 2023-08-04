12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Emerson Radio MSN shares moved upwards by 9.0% to $0.62 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

REE Automotive REE shares rose 6.12% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.1 million.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock increased by 5.76% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Polished.com POL stock rose 5.58% to $0.24. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 11.1 million shares, which is 614.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

Volcon VLCN shares moved upwards by 5.53% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million.

Solo Brands DTC stock moved upwards by 5.06% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $369.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Phoenix Motor PEV shares decreased by 12.7% to $0.59 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

JOANN JOAN shares fell 5.84% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 75.5K, accounting for 17.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $53.1 million.

Yoshitsu Co TKLF shares decreased by 4.57% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.

Carrols Restaurant Group TAST stock decreased by 4.48% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $301.3 million.

Kidpik PIK stock declined by 4.18% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

