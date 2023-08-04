12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares increased by 5.7% to $0.56 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

VCI Global VCIG shares increased by 4.74% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.7 million.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock rose 3.88% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $456.1 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock increased by 3.55% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $428.2 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY shares increased by 3.46% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $252.0 million.

KULR Tech Gr KULR shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.

Losers

Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock decreased by 3.8% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Ideanomics IDEX stock decreased by 3.64% to $0.08. At the close, Ideanomics's trading volume reached 7.2 million shares. This is 10.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Icahn Enterprises IEP shares fell 3.19% to $24.29. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.6 million shares, which is 58.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock fell 3.13% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock decreased by 2.79% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Astra Space ASTR shares decreased by 2.68% to $0.37. This security traded at a volume of 91.4K shares come close, making up 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.

