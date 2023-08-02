12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Confluent CFLT stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $34.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. Confluent's trading volume hit 552.3K shares by close, accounting for 12.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Zeta Global Holdings ZETA stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $9.25. Zeta Global Holdings's trading volume hit 70.9K shares by close, accounting for 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Aurora Innovation AUR shares moved upwards by 8.44% to $3.34. Trading volume for this security closed at 490.4K, accounting for 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Digimarc DMRC stock rose 8.21% to $31.73. The company's market cap stands at $644.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Inseego INSG shares increased by 7.08% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

AEye LIDR stock moved upwards by 6.96% to $0.69. Trading volume for this security closed at 14.7 million, accounting for 443.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.0 million.

Losers

DXC Technology DXC stock fell 15.0% to $23.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 75.8K shares, which is 4.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Rubicon Technologies RBT shares decreased by 8.68% to $1.58. This security traded at a volume of 8.0 million shares come close, making up 285.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.9 million.

Brightcove BCOV shares declined by 8.02% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Qualcomm QCOM stock fell 7.64% to $119.4. This security traded at a volume of 1.9 million shares come close, making up 22.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

HubSpot HUBS shares fell 6.56% to $516.99. HubSpot's trading volume hit 56.1K shares by close, accounting for 10.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Soluna Holdings SLNH shares declined by 6.02% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.