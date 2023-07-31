12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mobile Global Esports MGAM stock rose 73.2% to $0.89 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Mobile Global Esports's trading volume reached 3.5 million shares. This is 2921.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM stock rose 31.19% to $4.5. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 98.7K shares, which is 209.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

Leafly Holdings LFLY shares increased by 4.97% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.

Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $0.09. Mobiquity Technologies's trading volume hit 57.7K shares by close, accounting for 0.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Takung Art TKAT shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

Super League Gaming SLGG stock increased by 3.98% to $0.35. Trading volume for this security closed at 70.0K, accounting for 25.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Losers

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI stock declined by 17.0% to $21.23 during Monday's after-market session. ZoomInfo Technologies's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 39.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Pop Culture Gr CPOP stock decreased by 7.33% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Onfolio Holdings ONFO stock fell 6.67% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock fell 5.28% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

Gaia GAIA stock fell 4.69% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Gray Television GTN stock declined by 4.36% to $9.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $862.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

