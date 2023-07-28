12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock rose 8.6% to $2.14 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

MSP Recovery LIFW shares increased by 6.68% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $76.1 million.

Mesoblast MESO stock increased by 5.0% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $683.4 million.

Annexon ANNX stock rose 4.98% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.8 million.

Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares increased by 4.87% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.7 million.

Renalytix RNLX stock increased by 4.72% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.9 million.

Losers

OKYO Pharma OKYO shares declined by 29.6% to $1.55 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 249.0K shares come close, making up 245.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.5 million.

Science 37 Hldgs SNCE shares declined by 7.14% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million.

Impel Pharmaceuticals IMPL stock fell 6.21% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

OptiNose OPTN stock fell 5.99% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $123.1 million.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares decreased by 5.21% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB stock declined by 5.16% to $0.09. Navidea Biopharmaceutical's trading volume hit 2.9 million shares by close, accounting for 40.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

