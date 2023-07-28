12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million. UTime UTME shares moved upwards by 3.92% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.18% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million. UTime UTME shares moved upwards by 3.92% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Losers

Rekor Systems REKR shares fell 3.85% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $154.5 million. Data Storage DTST shares fell 3.45% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.