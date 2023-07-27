12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Unique Fabricating UFAB shares moved upwards by 17.1% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. Unique Fabricating's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 48.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.1% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. Unique Fabricating's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 48.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. Coursera COUR stock rose 11.45% to $14.5. This security traded at a volume of 59.6K shares come close, making up 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock rose 11.45% to $14.5. This security traded at a volume of 59.6K shares come close, making up 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Beachbody Co BODY shares increased by 6.52% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million.

shares increased by 6.52% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million. Smart Share Glb EM shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.2 million. BJ's Restaurants BJRI stock increased by 6.47% to $35.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 6.47% to $35.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $835.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Jakks Pacific JAKK stock rose 6.43% to $19.01. The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Sleep Number SNBR stock declined by 27.2% to $27.98 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 136.0K shares come close, making up 21.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $620.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 27.2% to $27.98 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 136.0K shares come close, making up 21.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $620.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Ambow Education Holding AMBO shares fell 10.05% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

shares fell 10.05% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Sweetgreen SG stock fell 9.39% to $14.0. This security traded at a volume of 181.0K shares come close, making up 9.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock fell 9.39% to $14.0. This security traded at a volume of 181.0K shares come close, making up 9.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Lottery.com LTRY stock declined by 9.32% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

stock declined by 9.32% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. Noodles NDLS shares declined by 3.25% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $165.9 million.

shares declined by 3.25% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $165.9 million. F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock decreased by 3.02% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.