12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

9 Meters Biopharma NMTR stock rose 36.8% to $0.1 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, 9 Meters Biopharma's trading volume reached 4.7 million shares. This is 1095.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

Losers

INVO Bioscience INVO stock decreased by 16.5% to $0.13 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 112.1K, accounting for 8.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock fell 4.48% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.