11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Marin Software MRIN shares rose 15.3% to $0.76 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 893.8K shares, which is 890.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

Phunware PHUN stock moved upwards by 12.09% to $0.43. At the close, Phunware's trading volume reached 863.6K shares. This is 91.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.

Rubicon Technologies RBT stock increased by 8.15% to $0.76. Rubicon Technologies's trading volume hit 1.4 million shares by close, accounting for 81.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.

Intrusion INTZ shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.

SatixFy Communications SATX stock moved upwards by 7.24% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

Remark Hldgs MARK shares increased by 6.42% to $1.04. This security traded at a volume of 81.6K shares come close, making up 11.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

Losers

Sigma Additive Solutions SASI stock fell 36.2% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 356.4K, accounting for 445.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

QuickLogic QUIK shares decreased by 5.73% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.9 million.

Airspan Networks Hldgs MIMO shares fell 2.96% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock declined by 2.93% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 104.7K, accounting for 18.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $117.8 million.

Cyngn CYN stock fell 2.86% to $0.88. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 53.6K shares, which is 34.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.

