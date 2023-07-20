12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock increased by 11.7% to $11.01 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 524.2K, accounting for 68.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.8 million.

TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Anitra AZTR stock increased by 7.49% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.

Intensity Therapeutics INTS stock moved upwards by 6.74% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.8 million.

Aptevo Therapeutics APVO stock moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.12. At the close, Aptevo Therapeutics's trading volume reached 806.7K shares. This is 580.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

Mesoblast MESO stock rose 6.58% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $816.9 million.

BioSig Technologies BSGM shares fell 7.2% to $1.29 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.7 million shares, which is 3717.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.4 million.

Trinity Biotech TRIB shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.

Novan NOVN shares decreased by 6.18% to $0.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 758.4K, accounting for 86.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

Trxade Health MEDS stock declined by 5.37% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Cingulate CING stock declined by 5.21% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Intuitive Surgical ISRG stock decreased by 4.54% to $331.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 449.8K, accounting for 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

