12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Blue Star Foods BSFC shares increased by 7.5% to $1.14 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

shares increased by 7.5% to $1.14 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. Better Choice Co BTTR stock rose 7.11% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

stock rose 7.11% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. Hempacco HPCO shares increased by 4.99% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

shares increased by 4.99% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million. Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock increased by 4.76% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.

stock increased by 4.76% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million. AgriFORCE Growing Systems AGRI shares moved upwards by 4.23% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 112.5K shares come close, making up 11.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.23% to $0.14. This security traded at a volume of 112.5K shares come close, making up 11.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. Alkaline Water Co WTER stock increased by 3.5% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Losers

Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares declined by 7.6% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.

shares declined by 7.6% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. Smart for Life SMFL shares fell 6.24% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.

shares fell 6.24% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. Branchout Food BOF stock decreased by 5.69% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

stock decreased by 5.69% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million. Steakholder Foods STKH stock fell 5.0% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

stock fell 5.0% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. Eastside Distilling EAST shares fell 4.83% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

shares fell 4.83% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares fell 3.71% to $0.52. At the close, Fresh Vine Wine's trading volume reached 135.5K shares. This is 4.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.