12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CarParts.com PRTS shares increased by 6.0% to $4.76 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.1 million.

shares increased by 6.0% to $4.76 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $268.1 million. Unique Fabricating UFAB stock increased by 4.24% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

stock increased by 4.24% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million. Youdao DAO shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $599.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $4.83. The company's market cap stands at $599.9 million. Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock rose 3.89% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.6K, accounting for 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

stock rose 3.89% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.6K, accounting for 9.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. Kidpik PIK stock increased by 3.81% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

stock increased by 3.81% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Lovesac LOVE stock moved upwards by 3.76% to $29.5. The company's market cap stands at $448.9 million.

Losers

PARTS iD ID stock decreased by 9.0% to $0.46 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 101.1K shares come close, making up 29.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

stock decreased by 9.0% to $0.46 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 101.1K shares come close, making up 29.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million. Alliance Entertainment AENT stock fell 8.72% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.

stock fell 8.72% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million. EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock decreased by 7.61% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

stock decreased by 7.61% to $1.58. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares fell 6.77% to $2.62. This security traded at a volume of 2.7 million shares come close, making up 10126.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

shares fell 6.77% to $2.62. This security traded at a volume of 2.7 million shares come close, making up 10126.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. PlayAGS AGS stock declined by 4.93% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.3 million.

stock declined by 4.93% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.3 million. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock declined by 4.82% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.