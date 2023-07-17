12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $2.67 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

iPower IPW shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

Astronics ATRO shares increased by 6.73% to $19.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.7 million.

Quhuo QH stock rose 6.28% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

Euroseas ESEA shares rose 4.85% to $21.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.1 million.

Wheels Up Experience UP shares moved upwards by 4.79% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

Losers

AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock decreased by 8.5% to $0.41 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 5.6 million shares, which is 3164.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY stock decreased by 5.39% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI stock decreased by 3.7% to $9.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million.

Applied UV AUVI stock declined by 3.48% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Performance Shipping PSHG stock decreased by 3.13% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

Markforged Holding MKFG shares declined by 3.11% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $245.4 million.

