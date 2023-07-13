12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Ainos AIMD shares increased by 84.9% to $1.35 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Ainos's trading volume reached 264.0K shares. This is 3178.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million.

shares increased by 84.9% to $1.35 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Ainos's trading volume reached 264.0K shares. This is 3178.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD shares increased by 18.6% to $30.6. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 984.3K shares by close, accounting for 74.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.

shares increased by 18.6% to $30.6. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 984.3K shares by close, accounting for 74.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. GT Biopharma GTBP stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $0.33. GT Biopharma's trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 375.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $0.33. GT Biopharma's trading volume hit 1.8 million shares by close, accounting for 375.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. Centessa Pharmaceuticals CNTA shares rose 15.24% to $8.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.1 million.

shares rose 15.24% to $8.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $824.1 million. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock rose 8.21% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

stock rose 8.21% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. Eterna Therapeutics ERNA shares increased by 7.05% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

Losers

Theseus Pharmaceuticals THRX shares fell 71.4% to $2.72 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Theseus Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 2.9 million shares. This is 1828.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.5 million.

shares fell 71.4% to $2.72 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Theseus Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 2.9 million shares. This is 1828.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.5 million. Petros Pharma PTPI stock declined by 10.46% to $3.17. At the close, Petros Pharma's trading volume reached 111.6K shares. This is 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

stock declined by 10.46% to $3.17. At the close, Petros Pharma's trading volume reached 111.6K shares. This is 3.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Molecular Templates MTEM stock fell 10.28% to $0.46. This security traded at a volume of 838.7K shares come close, making up 726.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

stock fell 10.28% to $0.46. This security traded at a volume of 838.7K shares come close, making up 726.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock decreased by 9.85% to $0.27. Bluejay Diagnostics's trading volume hit 60.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

stock decreased by 9.85% to $0.27. Bluejay Diagnostics's trading volume hit 60.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP stock fell 8.12% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

stock fell 8.12% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares fell 6.89% to $0.33. This security traded at a volume of 334.5K shares come close, making up 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.