12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Intuitive Machines LUNR stock increased by 16.2% to $9.91 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 516.9K, accounting for 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.1 million.

stock increased by 16.2% to $9.91 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 516.9K, accounting for 66.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.1 million. Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock moved upwards by 10.58% to $0.68. This security traded at a volume of 150.0K shares come close, making up 13.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.58% to $0.68. This security traded at a volume of 150.0K shares come close, making up 13.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. Vivakor VIVK shares moved upwards by 7.75% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.75% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. Caravelle International CACO shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million. Markforged Holding MKFG stock rose 5.27% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.7 million.

stock rose 5.27% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $268.7 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 5.12% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Losers

Highway Holdings HIHO shares fell 18.4% to $2.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

shares fell 18.4% to $2.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 6.34% to $2.07. This security traded at a volume of 111.2K shares come close, making up 48.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

stock declined by 6.34% to $2.07. This security traded at a volume of 111.2K shares come close, making up 48.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. Ault Alliance AULT shares fell 4.04% to $4.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 307.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.

shares fell 4.04% to $4.04. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.1 million, accounting for 307.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 4.0% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

shares decreased by 4.0% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. Nuburu BURU shares fell 3.79% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

shares fell 3.79% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares decreased by 3.56% to $0.52. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 148.4K shares, which is 28.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.