12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 6.3% to $2.35 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 54.7K shares, which is 8.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million. CI&T CINT shares moved upwards by 5.27% to $6.39. The company's market cap stands at $855.3 million.

shares rose 4.1% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million. ComSovereign Holding COMS shares increased by 4.0% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

shares increased by 3.53% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.7 million. SatixFy Communications SATX stock moved upwards by 3.35% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 20.9% to $34.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. Viasat's trading volume hit 126.5K shares by close, accounting for 29.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. Actelis Networks ASNS stock decreased by 7.69% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

stock decreased by 6.72% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 4.46% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.

shares decreased by 4.18% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. Intchains Gr ICG stock declined by 3.5% to $6.62. The company's market cap stands at $396.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.