12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Holley HLLY shares increased by 13.2% to $4.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $588.9 million.

Domino's Pizza DPZ shares moved upwards by 12.21% to $392.5. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 billion.

Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares moved upwards by 9.81% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $94.1 million.

Educational Development EDUC stock rose 6.66% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Canoo GOEV stock moved upwards by 6.48% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.1 million.

Amesite AMST stock increased by 5.94% to $4.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Losers

Unique Fabricating UFAB stock declined by 7.9% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.

Kirkland's KIRK stock declined by 5.58% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.

Jowell Global JWEL shares fell 5.31% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock decreased by 3.91% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.

Charles & Colvard CTHR shares decreased by 3.18% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $28.0 million.

Lifetime Brands LCUT shares declined by 3.1% to $5.66. The company's market cap stands at $122.7 million.

