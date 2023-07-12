12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2023 9:12 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock increased by 152.1% to $17.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 97.54% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares increased by 70.11% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock moved upwards by 52.98% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Avrobio AVRO stock increased by 36.77% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares increased by 20.97% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

Losers

  • Silk Road Medical SILK stock decreased by 22.2% to $25.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $984.1 million.
  • Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares decreased by 14.27% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
  • BiomX PHGE stock declined by 10.21% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Cingulate CING stock declined by 9.77% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • CytoMed Therapeutics GDTC stock decreased by 8.34% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
  • Vincerx Pharma VINC shares decreased by 8.09% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

