12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX stock increased by 152.1% to $17.09 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 97.54% to $6.44. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD shares increased by 70.11% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS stock moved upwards by 52.98% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

Avrobio AVRO stock increased by 36.77% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares increased by 20.97% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

Losers

Silk Road Medical SILK stock decreased by 22.2% to $25.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $984.1 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares decreased by 14.27% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

BiomX PHGE stock declined by 10.21% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

Cingulate CING stock declined by 9.77% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

CytoMed Therapeutics GDTC stock decreased by 8.34% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.

Vincerx Pharma VINC shares decreased by 8.09% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.