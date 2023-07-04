12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

YanGuFang Intl Gr YGF stock moved upwards by 10.2% to $3.46 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

TDH Hldgs PETZ stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

RiceBran Tech RIBT stock rose 8.49% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Missfresh MF stock moved upwards by 5.05% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

MedAvail Holdings MDVL stock rose 5.02% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

Waldencast WALD shares increased by 4.91% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $849.7 million.

Losers

Fresh Vine Wine VINE stock fell 15.8% to $0.49 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Fresh Vine Wine's trading volume reached 3.1 million shares. This is 2429.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

Lifevantage LFVN shares fell 6.7% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.

Better Choice Co BTTR shares fell 4.55% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Bit Brother BTB stock decreased by 3.86% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Edible Garden AG EDBL stock decreased by 3.13% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Blue Star Foods BSFC stock fell 3.09% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

