11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- TOP Finl Gr TOP stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $10.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.4 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.
- Bright Health Gr BHG shares increased by 20.6% to $13.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.7 million.
- US Global Investors GROW stock increased by 5.26% to $3.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.
- Oscar Health OSCR stock increased by 4.98% to $8.63. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- MoneyLion ML shares rose 4.93% to $13.6. The company's market cap stands at $133.4 million.
Losers
- Root ROOT shares fell 20.0% to $8.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
- Marketwise MKTW shares declined by 4.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 FNGD shares fell 3.49% to $9.14.
- Granite Point Mortgage GPMT shares fell 3.46% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.6 million.
- Trupanion TRUP stock declined by 3.38% to $19.78. The company's market cap stands at $815.4 million.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR shares declined by 3.02% to $11.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.