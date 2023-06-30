11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

TOP Finl Gr TOP stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $10.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $355.4 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.

Losers

Root ROOT shares fell 20.0% to $8.97 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.

stock declined by 3.38% to $19.78. The company's market cap stands at $815.4 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR shares declined by 3.02% to $11.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $481.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.