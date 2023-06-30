12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Amesite AMST stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $3.89 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

XPeng XPEV shares increased by 8.11% to $12.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 billion.

Sonder Holdings SOND stock rose 5.81% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.

Vacasa VCSA stock increased by 5.29% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.6 million.

Lazydays Hldgs LAZY shares moved upwards by 5.05% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.5 million.

Camping World Holdings CWH stock increased by 4.94% to $30.13. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares fell 13.3% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

Cricut CRCT stock declined by 7.85% to $11.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 5.07% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Jowell Global JWEL stock declined by 4.55% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Emerson Radio MSN shares fell 4.26% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Torrid Holdings CURV stock declined by 3.23% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.4 million.

