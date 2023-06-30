12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Renalytix RNLX shares moved upwards by 38.6% to $2.87 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
- Cyteir Therapeutics CYT stock rose 28.12% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million.
- CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock increased by 22.7% to $9.62. The company's market cap stands at $938.0 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock rose 21.98% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $114.1 million.
- Baudax Bio BXRX stock increased by 21.14% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Alvotech ALVO stock rose 11.59% to $7.7. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- Unicycive Therapeutics UNCY stock fell 24.2% to $1.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- Surgalign Holdings SRGA stock fell 14.74% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Ontrak OTRK stock fell 14.21% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.
- Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares fell 10.98% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- InspireMD NSPR stock declined by 8.5% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.
