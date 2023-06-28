12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Jowell Global JWEL shares increased by 14.0% to $0.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

Xponential Fitness XPOF shares rose 13.86% to $17.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $589.6 million.

Singing Machine Co MICS stock increased by 8.2% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

JOANN JOAN shares increased by 7.47% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBLP stock moved upwards by 6.79% to $5.66.

Volcon VLCN shares rose 5.85% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.

Losers

Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock declined by 10.0% to $0.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 8.92% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.

Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 7.48% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

Sweetgreen SG shares decreased by 4.41% to $11.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 4.1% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 4.1% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

