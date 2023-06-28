12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Theriva Biologics TOVX shares moved upwards by 45.0% to $1.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

Minerva Neurosciences NERV shares increased by 34.55% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.

OPKO Health OPK stock rose 18.07% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

Vincerx Pharma VINC shares increased by 15.15% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

Cibus CBUS stock moved upwards by 13.49% to $11.35. The company's market cap stands at $188.2 million.

Genprex GNPX stock rose 12.55% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.

Losers

Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares decreased by 25.1% to $0.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares declined by 19.56% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares fell 13.3% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Surgalign Holdings SRGA stock declined by 10.78% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Prenetics Global PRE stock declined by 10.13% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.6 million.

Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares fell 9.2% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.