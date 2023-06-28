12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kaleyra KLR stock rose 41.0% to $6.77 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.3 million.

Losers

Transphorm TGAN stock declined by 11.5% to $3.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $195.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 6.9% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $104.6 million. Coherent COHR shares declined by 6.61% to $44.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.

