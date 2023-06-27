11 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

The Real Good Food RGF stock increased by 9.9% to $3.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.

Ispire Technology ISPR stock moved upwards by 9.25% to $8.5. The company's market cap stands at $451.3 million.

Tattooed Chef TTCF stock increased by 7.78% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares moved upwards by 5.45% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Splash Beverage Group SBEV stock increased by 5.15% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

Losers

Bruush Oral Care BRSH shares decreased by 19.2% to $0.27 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA shares fell 8.52% to $28.9. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Branchout Food BOF stock declined by 7.15% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Chanson International CHSN stock fell 4.71% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

Better Choice Co BTTR shares declined by 3.96% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Mangoceuticals MGRX shares decreased by 3.76% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.

