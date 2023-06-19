12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SunCar Technology Group SDA stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $24.1 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 73.8K shares come close, making up 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

AYRO AYRO shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

Cenntro Electric Group CENN shares increased by 5.14% to $0.33. This security traded at a volume of 739.3K shares come close, making up 39.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million.

Forza X1 FRZA stock increased by 5.07% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

QuantaSing Group QSG stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $9.22. The company's market cap stands at $509.0 million.

Rush Street Interactive RSI stock moved upwards by 4.16% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $218.8 million.

Losers

Faraday Future FFIE shares declined by 38.4% to $0.28 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Faraday Future's trading volume reached 47.2 million shares. This is 61.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $354.5 million.

Singing Machine Co MICS shares declined by 8.46% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 6.12% to $0.16. E-Home Household Service's trading volume hit 352.0K shares by close, accounting for 18.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock fell 6.06% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock decreased by 5.29% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Lordstown Motors RIDE stock decreased by 4.67% to $4.09. This security traded at a volume of 301.9K shares come close, making up 60.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

