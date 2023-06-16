12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

voxeljet VJET shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $2.17 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 178.5K shares, which is 994.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 5.37% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.

AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares increased by 5.28% to $0.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 213.0K shares, which is 29.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.

Euro Tech Hldgs CLWT shares rose 4.87% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Blade Air Mobility BLDE stock increased by 4.76% to $3.96. Blade Air Mobility's trading volume hit 67.5K shares by close, accounting for 15.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.7 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.

Losers

iPower IPW stock fell 20.0% to $1.12 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.

Sarcos Technology STRC stock decreased by 10.62% to $0.44. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 71.1K shares, which is 18.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.

374Water SCWO stock declined by 9.95% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $397.4 million.

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock declined by 9.68% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $265.6 million.

NeoVolta NEOV stock declined by 9.33% to $3.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 55.9K, accounting for 129.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.

Beam Glbl BEEM shares fell 6.46% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.8 million.

