11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

PARTS iD ID shares moved upwards by 18.8% to $0.38 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 63.4K, which is 16.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock rose 16.29% to $0.75. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 391.7K, which is 932.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million.

Smart Share Glb EM stock moved upwards by 10.95% to $0.91. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 77.5K, which is 178.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.1 million.

Rent the Runway RENT shares increased by 10.5% to $2.42. Trading volume for Rent the Runway's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 210.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.9 million.

Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock rose 8.49% to $0.97. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 157.0K, which is 470.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.

Losers

Vince Holding VNCE stock fell 24.0% to $3.42 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $42.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 15.18% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 72.8 million, which is 264.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million.

SunCar Technology Group SDA shares declined by 12.3% to $14.63. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 599.4K shares, making up 27.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Stitch Fix SFIX shares fell 10.07% to $4.29. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 82.2% of Stitch Fix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $488.0 million.

U Power UCAR stock fell 8.49% to $6.04. As of 13:31 EST, U Power's stock is trading at a volume of 501.5K, which is 6.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.7 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock decreased by 8.45% to $1.3. Cazoo Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 121.7K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 67.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.