12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nikola NKLA shares moved upwards by 20.49% to $1.1. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 84.2 million shares, making up 265.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $789.3 million.

Nxu NXU stock rose 14.66% to $0.73. Nxu's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 141.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.1 million.

Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL stock increased by 11.63% to $4.51. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.6 million, which is 124.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.

Archer Aviation ACHR stock rose 7.94% to $4.75. The current volume of 6.7 million shares is 291.5% of Archer Aviation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Hyzon Motors HYZN shares rose 7.9% to $0.74. The current volume of 845.0K shares is 60.0% of Hyzon Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $180.5 million.

Losers

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares fell 14.52% to $2.65. As of 13:31 EST, Dragonfly Energy Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 226.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.

Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock fell 12.8% to $0.44. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 560.4K shares, making up 1128.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock fell 12.03% to $6.88. The current volume of 88.9K shares is 99.3% of Bridger Aerospace Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $301.1 million.

OceanPal OP shares decreased by 10.95% to $2.44. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 165.0K, which is 441.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Sarcos Technology STRC shares fell 9.8% to $0.39. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 297.3K shares, making up 78.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.4 million.

