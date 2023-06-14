12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 14, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Blue Water Biotech BWV stock moved upwards by 115.2% to $1.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
  • Inventiva IVA stock increased by 30.74% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million.
  • NightHawk Biosciences NHWK stock rose 20.4% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Oncorus ONCR stock moved upwards by 14.79% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock rose 14.5% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $353.2 million.
  • Agile Therapeutics AGRX stock moved upwards by 14.2% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Losers

  • Tenon Medical TNON stock decreased by 58.2% to $0.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • IO Biotech IOBT shares decreased by 26.95% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Coeptis Therapeutics COEP stock declined by 18.79% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • Applied Molecular AMTI stock decreased by 13.05% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • BeyondSpring BYSI shares fell 12.3% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million.
  • Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH shares decreased by 12.18% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved