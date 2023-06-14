12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Blue Water Biotech BWV stock moved upwards by 115.2% to $1.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

Losers

Tenon Medical TNON stock decreased by 58.2% to $0.26 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

shares fell 12.3% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $41.6 million. Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH shares decreased by 12.18% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.