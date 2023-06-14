12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $0.1 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million. Nikola NKLA shares rose 11.59% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.1 million.

shares rose 11.59% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $731.1 million. Applied UV AUVI stock rose 10.61% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

stock rose 10.61% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock increased by 10.25% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

stock increased by 10.25% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares rose 9.93% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

shares rose 9.93% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. Plug Power PLUG shares increased by 8.52% to $11.84. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.

Losers

shares declined by 6.0% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. Freightos CRGO stock fell 5.91% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $143.7 million.

stock fell 5.91% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $143.7 million. Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock declined by 5.58% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

stock declined by 5.58% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock decreased by 5.24% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.

stock decreased by 5.24% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million. Heliogen HLGN shares declined by 4.81% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million.

shares declined by 4.81% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.6 million. JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock decreased by 4.72% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

