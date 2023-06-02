ñol


12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV shares moved upwards by 130.4% to $2.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.
  • Digital Media Solns DMS shares moved upwards by 22.85% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
  • DISH Network DISH stock rose 8.91% to $6.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
  • FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock moved upwards by 6.88% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.
  • Super League Gaming SLGG shares rose 6.87% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Kanzhun BZ stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $15.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.

Losers

  • Travelzoo TZOO stock fell 9.4% to $8.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 million.
  • T-Mobile US TMUS stock decreased by 7.32% to $128.75. The company's market cap stands at $154.4 billion.
  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares decreased by 7.23% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.6 million.
  • AT&T T shares decreased by 6.08% to $14.85. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 billion.
  • Verizon Communications VZ shares declined by 5.3% to $33.83. The company's market cap stands at $142.0 billion.
  • NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares fell 4.65% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

