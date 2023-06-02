12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MultiMetaVerse Holdings MMV shares moved upwards by 130.4% to $2.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.7 million.

Digital Media Solns DMS shares moved upwards by 22.85% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.

DISH Network DISH stock rose 8.91% to $6.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.

FaZe Hldgs FAZE stock moved upwards by 6.88% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 million.

Super League Gaming SLGG shares rose 6.87% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Kanzhun BZ stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $15.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.

Losers

Travelzoo TZOO stock fell 9.4% to $8.76 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.0 million.

T-Mobile US TMUS stock decreased by 7.32% to $128.75. The company's market cap stands at $154.4 billion.

AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares decreased by 7.23% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.6 million.

AT&T T shares decreased by 6.08% to $14.85. The company's market cap stands at $106.1 billion.

Verizon Communications VZ shares declined by 5.3% to $33.83. The company's market cap stands at $142.0 billion.

NFT Gaming Co NFTG shares fell 4.65% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

