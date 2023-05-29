12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

QualTek Services QTEK shares rose 144.1% to $0.19 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, QualTek Services's trading volume reached 15.6 million shares. This is 4085.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

TD Hldgs GLG stock increased by 7.81% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.

Air Industries AIRI shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $3.65. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 322.5K shares, which is 4692.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares moved upwards by 6.39% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Powell Industries POWL stock increased by 4.95% to $62.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $746.2 million.

Knightscope KSCP stock rose 4.05% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

Losers

Quhuo QH stock declined by 7.8% to $1.77 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.2 million shares come close, making up 170.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.

Shapeways Holdings SHPW shares fell 7.23% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 6.16% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 5.84% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.7 million.

VSE VSEC stock fell 4.15% to $46.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.4 million.

Applied UV AUVI stock decreased by 3.56% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

