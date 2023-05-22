11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

KULR Tech Gr KULR stock rose 27.9% to $0.74 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, KULR Tech Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 303.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.9 million.

Sunworks SUNW stock rose 16.28% to $1.28. Trading volume for Sunworks's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 166.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock moved upwards by 15.4% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

Plug Power PLUG stock rose 13.73% to $8.79. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 26.1 million, which is 130.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

Lightning eMotors ZEV stock moved upwards by 12.06% to $4.8. The current volume of 77.8K shares is 68.5% of Lightning eMotors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM stock fell 15.4% to $14.81 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 12.0 million, which is 253.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Icahn Enterprises IEP stock fell 9.75% to $29.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 113.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 billion.

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares declined by 9.31% to $3.51. Trading volume for Fusion Fuel Green's stock is 63.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 77.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.

Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares declined by 8.58% to $5.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.1 million.

GD Culture Group GDC shares declined by 8.47% to $5.19. Trading volume for GD Culture Group's stock is 466.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

iPower IPW shares fell 8.25% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

