12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares rose 70.5% to $2.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT stock moved upwards by 18.46% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • Lichen China LICN shares rose 11.65% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
  • 1847 Holdings EFSH stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • ShiftPixy PIXY stock moved upwards by 6.97% to $3.19. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares fell 12.1% to $0.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Williams Ind Servs WLMS stock decreased by 8.61% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock fell 5.14% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
  • Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock fell 4.64% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Sunrise New Energy EPOW stock fell 4.63% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • DSS DSS shares fell 4.61% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

