12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 23.0% to $6.71 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $130.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Oramed Pharmaceuticals ORMP stock rose 22.68% to $3.84. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 313.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.7 million.

shares increased by 20.17% to $4.05. Phio Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 6865.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH shares rose 19.0% to $10.37. As of 13:30 EST, Bellerophon Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 215.9K, which is 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 17.22% to $0.96. Trading volume for OncoSec Medical's stock is 3.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 139.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. Petros Pharma PTPI shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $4.9. Petros Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 541.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 20.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 35.1% to $7.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 522.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock decreased by 30.27% to $0.13. Tivic Health Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 226.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares fell 25.61% to $0.93. As of 13:30 EST, Modular Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 638.9K, which is 8937.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. Perspective Therapeutics CATX shares decreased by 25.1% to $0.49. As of 13:30 EST, Perspective Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 407.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 21.74% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. SeaStar Medical Holding ICU stock decreased by 21.35% to $0.69. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 258.9K, which is 223.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.