12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • GD Culture Group GDC shares moved upwards by 41.2% to $4.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
  • Westwater Resources WWR shares rose 23.6% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 17.07% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Lichen China LICN shares moved upwards by 11.78% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
  • Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • Quhuo QH stock rose 8.71% to $2.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.

Losers

  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock decreased by 59.8% to $4.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • VCI Global VCIG shares declined by 53.86% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.9 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 12.91% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares declined by 7.62% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares fell 7.39% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • Mercury Sys MRCY shares declined by 7.27% to $41.99. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

